UK Transport Union Considers Tube Authorities' Offer Before Going on Mass Strike

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The TSSA, the London Underground and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has been on talks for four days. The TSSA and the RMT argue that job cuts would lead to the excessive workloads for the remaining Tube staff, jeopardizing safety of passengers.

© AFP 2016/ Daniel Leal-Olivas UK Rail Fail: More Strikes and Price Hikes Set for 2017

According to the BBC news, the Saturday talks ended without any result, while the RMT representatives left the meeting at Acas, the conciliation service, before the new offer was made. The TSSA union agreed to discuss the offer overnight.

The strike is expected to start at 18:00 GMT on Sunday, causing mass closures of Tube stations. According to the Transport for London website, almost all stations in the city center would be closed, Victoria and Waterloo & City lines would not be operating as well, services on other lines in outer London would be limited. Besides, there would be no Tube services from the stations connected to the railway stations, in particular, from King's Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston. There also would be no line services running to the Heathrow airport terminals four and five.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!