'Temptation' to Read Something Prohibited Behind Success of Hitler's Mein Kampf

"I think this book is a result of much work. I express my respect for all scientists, who have done such a great job," Meidinger told Sputnik Germany.

As an example, the expert cited new biographical facts and numerous commentaries to the book made by historians.

"This is not a book that can be 'swallowed' over one night. This version is a scientific work. For every page of Mein Kampf there are several pages of comments," Meidinger said.

Italian Daily Stirs Controversy With Edition Containing 'Mein Kampf' Copy

Previously subject to a complete ban in Germany, Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf has sold 85,000 copies since a "critical version" of the semi-autobiographical book was released in January last year.

The book was published in two volumes and in April reached the top of German magazine Der Spiegel's non-fiction bestseller list.

Meidinger believes that the reason behind the success of the book lies in the fact that it had been long prohibited in Germany.

"There is most likely the temptation like "Oh, it is no longer prohibited "and, of course, the fuss surrounding the book before its publication," the expert said, adding that a relatively low price of 49 euros also contributed to its popularity.

The book was published by the Institute of Contemporary History in Munich (Institut für Zeitgeschichte). It was also included in the curriculum in German schools. The main purpose of the initiative is to show the ideology of Hitler and its drastic consequences. "The focus is made on anti-Semitism which is present on every page of the book," Meidinger said.

