BAKU (Sputnik) — According to the APA news agency, the gunman opened fire in the Demirchi Tower business center. The victim, a 23-year-old citizen, was identified as Agali Ali, brother of an aide to the Iraqi Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The suspect, 28-year-old Bashirov Elshan, was detained. He reportedly worked as a driver at the Iraqi Airways office, where the shooting took place.