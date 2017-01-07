Bavaria Head Calls For Stricter Refugee Regulations in EU, Germany

© AP Photo/ UNRWA Syrian Refugees Sell Kidneys on Black Market to Fund Escape to Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Europe is experiencing a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing their crisis-torn countries of origin in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty.

"The asylum seekers should be accepted in line with the agreed quotas, which are aimed at providing a fair share of burden across the European Union not exceeding the limits of country's accepting capacities," the statement obtained by the Mercur newspaper said Saturday.

The newspaper added that Seehofer urged the authorities to set a 200,000-refugee threshold in Germany, to establish restrictions for the so-called "family reunion" and to provide aid for the developing countries, especially those in Africa.

Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. In 2015, the country registered over a million asylum applications. To handle the massive inflow of refugees, the EU states agreed in 2015 to adopt a quota system, which will relocate 160,000 asylum seekers across the bloc within two years.