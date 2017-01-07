Register
    Charlie Hebdo anniversary

    #Jesuischarlie: Second Anniversary of Extremist Attacks in Paris in January 2015

    Europe
    January 7, 2017 marks the second anniversary of a series of terrorist attacks in the French capital, when two gunmen broke into the office of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing and injuring many people.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The magazine has repeatedly published cartoons of Prophet Muhammad prior to the attack. According to eyewitness accounts, two masked gunmen, armed with Kalashnikovs and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, shouted that the attack was "revenge for the prophet." The attackers fled by car, running down a pedestrian.

    The attack that occurred on January 7, 2015 left 12 people dead, including two police officers. Other four were staff cartoonists, who went by the pen names of Charb, Cabu, Tignous and Wolinski. Over 20 people were injured.

    Manhunt was launched for Said and Cherif Kouachi, the main suspects in the attack. They were included in the US Terrorist Identities Datamart Environment (TIDE).

    The third suspect was in the car waiting for the attackers. Subsequently, Hamid Murad, 18, turned himself in to police, claiming that he had an alibi. He said he was at school during the attack.

    A member of the al-Qaeda extremist group in Yemen claimed that the organization led the attack and it was carried out in response to the "ongoing desecration" of Muslim shrines in the media, according to a statement spread by media outlets.

    French President Francois Hollande declared three days of national mourning in memory of the victims of the attack.

    On the night of January 7, four grenades were thrown at a mosque in the Sablons neighborhood in the city of Le Mans, western France. According to media, the attack took place at about 12:30 a.m. local time (23:30 GMT). No injuries were reported.

    • People walk around to banner reading Je suis Charlie
      People walk around to banner reading "Je suis Charlie"
      © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    • A man holding a placard reading I am afraid but I am here during a gathering on Place de la Republique (Republic square) on January 10, 2016 in Paris, as the city marks a year since 1.6 million people thronged the French capital in a show of unity after attacks on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and a Jewish supermarket
      A man holding a placard reading "I am afraid but I am here" during a gathering on Place de la Republique (Republic square) on January 10, 2016 in Paris, as the city marks a year since 1.6 million people thronged the French capital in a show of unity after attacks on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and a Jewish supermarket
      © AFP 2016/ DOMINIQUE FAGET
    • People stand next to the makeshift memorial in tribute to the victims of the Paris terror attacks, on January 4, 2016, at the Place de la Republique in Paris.
      People stand next to the makeshift memorial in tribute to the victims of the Paris terror attacks, on January 4, 2016, at the Place de la Republique in Paris.
      © AFP 2016/ Joel Saget
    • A man holds the latest edition of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo at a train station in Paris on February 25, 2015
      A man holds the latest edition of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo at a train station in Paris on February 25, 2015
      © AFP 2016/ MARTIN BUREAU
    • the latest issue of Charlie Hebdo newspaper at a newsstand
      the latest issue of Charlie Hebdo newspaper at a newsstand
      © AP Photo/
    • Copies of the latest issue of Charlie Hebdo newspaper are sold with other newspapers at a newsstand in Lille, northern France
      Copies of the latest issue of Charlie Hebdo newspaper are sold with other newspapers at a newsstand in Lille, northern France
      © East News/ AP Photo/Michel Spingler
    People walk around to banner reading "Je suis Charlie"

    On January 8, an assailant gunned down a female police officer and a street cleaner in Paris’s southern suburbs of Montrouge, fleeing the scene. The officer was killed and the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    On the morning of January 9, two men armed with automatic weapons stole a car in the Oise department. Later, the two assailants, who turned out to be the Kouachi brothers, took a hostage in the Seine-et-Marne department and tried to shoot their way out, killing two and injuring 20 people.

    A copy of the Charlie Hebdo issue printed after the massacre at their Paris offices is placed at an impromptu memorial in Brussels during a solidarity gathering. The text reads Love is stronger than hate.
    © Flickr/ Valentina Calà
    France Commemorates Victims of Charlie Hebdo Attack Two Years After Tragedy
    Later that day, the brothers holed up in Dammartin-en-Goele were killed by commando units and their hostage was freed.

    On the same day, a man armed with two Kalashnikovs, burst into a kosher supermarket at Porte de Vincennes in east Paris, opened fire and took hostages. He was also the one to who was involved in the Montrouge attack.

    The extremist said in a telephone conversation with a BFMTV reporter that he was acting on behalf of Daesh, outlawed in Russia among other countries, and coordinated his actions with Cherif and Said Kouachi, demanding their release.

    At about 5 p.m. (simultaneously with the operation at Dammartin-en-Goele), commando units stormed the supermarket, killing the assailant. He was identified as Amedy Coulibaly, 32. Four people were killed in the shootout, 15 hostages were released. All four were killed by Coulibaly.

    French president Francois Hollande is pictured during a meeting with the French Foreign Affairs Minister and figures from the cultural world and members of associations committted to peace in Syria, on October 14, 2016 at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris
    © AFP 2016/ MARTIN BUREAU
    Hollande's 2016: Year of Records, Rejection, Riots, Resignation
    On January 11, 2015, over 3 million people marched across France in memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks that shook the country. Some 50 international delegations joined French state and government officials in the march in Paris.

    Nine people were detained in the investigation into the Charlie Hebdo attack. Later, five suspects were released.

    On June 18, media reports revealed that Paris law enforcement detained two suspects in the Charlie Hebdo and kosher supermarket attacks. According to investigators, one of the detainees was linked to Coulibaly.

    On December 15, French media reported two men were detained on suspicion of providing weapons to Coulibaly.

    According to local media, French investigators found letters at Coulibaly’s home suggesting that he had received orders by email. An unidentified sender instructed the terrorist to "act on his own" and "act by simple and safe methods." The "instructor" did not tell the attacker what his targets should be, telling him to "rely on his own judgment" and that the terrorist attack could be carried out in a suburb rather than in the capital if that were easier.

    Topic:
    World Reacts to Charlie Hebdo Attack (61)

    Brother-in-Law of Charlie Hebdo Attacker Faces Terror-Related Charges in France
    Charlie Hebdo Alerts Paris Police Over Death Threat on Social Media
    US Urges Turkey to Support Democracy Amid Sentence in Charlie Hebdo Case
    Turkish Court Sentences 2 Journalists for Using Charlie Hebdo Cartoons
    French Radicals Double in Number After Charlie Hebdo Attacks
    Twitter Has No Plans of Blocking Charlie Hebdo Account - Reports
    Charlie Hebdo attack
      michael
      with their subsequent actions, they have lost any sympathy from me.
      jas
      jas
Such lies, leaving incriminating letters around. Leaving ID at crime scene, etc.
