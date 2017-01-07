MSF Helps Save Over 21,600 People in Mediterranean Sea in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The MSF said it had saved 21,603 people attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in 2016, the organization said Friday.
"In 2016 MSF teams saved 21,603 #people in the #Mediterranean. We hope there will be a #safepassage in 2017 and less need of our presence," the organization said on Twitter.
According to the international Organization for Migration, more than 363,000 people arrived in Europe by Sea in 2016, over 5,000 among those who crossed the Mediterranean died or went missing.
As of January 5, 2017, 11 migrant deaths in the Mediterranean have been recorded.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So happy I donate to this group.
Michael Hill