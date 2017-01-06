Former Belgian PM Verhofstadt Announces European Parliament Presidency Bid

© Photo: The Council of the European Union Malta to Face Unemployment, Security Challenges During EU Council Presidency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the liberal alliance in the parliament and its lead Brexit negotiator, said Friday he would run for the president of the European Parliament.

"I am a candidate for the Presidency of the European Parliament. It is time for change, time for a broad coalition of all pro-European forces that will put the interests of the European citizens first," Verhofstadt wrote in his Facebook.

In November, Martin Schulz, current European Parliament's president, said he would not seek a third term as the head of the EU parliament and instead plans to lead the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) electoral list in the 2017 elections in western Germany.

On Thursday, a source from the European Parliament told RIA Novosti that Antonio Tajani, the chair of the parliament's European People's Party (EPP) center-right faction, had the best chances to win the position, but Verhofstadt and Gianni Pittella from the socialists and democrats faction were two other major contenders.

Members of parliament are set to vote for the next president on January 17.