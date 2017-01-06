Register
    Police officers seach a residential building opposite the German-Speaking Islamic Circle Hildesheim mosque in Hildesheim, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016

    Gloves Are Off: German Vice-Chancellor Calls for Anti-Islamist 'Culture Fight'

    © AP Photo/ Julian Stratenschulte/dpa
    The fight against Islamist influence will involve a comprehensive "cultural struggle," German Vice-Chancellor and Social Democratic (SDP) party leader Sigmar Gabriel told the German magazine Der Spiegel.

    Germany needs to fight a cultural battle against the growing influence of Islamism, Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told the German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday.

    "If we are serious about the fight against Islamism and terrorism, then we have to also make this a cultural struggle," he said.

    Migrants heading to Germany during a snow shower at the German-Austrian border near Wegscheid, Germany, Saturday Nov. 21, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Armin Weigel/dpa
    Blow to Schengen as Austria Refuses to Re-Open German Border
    Gabriel is leader of Germany's Social Democratic (SDP) party, and serves as Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs in the German coalition government headed by Angela Merkel.

    He noted that half of the Daesh supporters who traveled from Germany to conflict areas in Iraq or Syria were Germans, often with German parents.  

    "We need to strengthen social cohesion and ensure that urban areas are not neglected, villages do not deteriorate and people don't become increasingly radicalized," Gabriel said.

    Speaking in the aftermath of last month's Berlin terror attack by failed Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri, who had pledged allegiance to the Daesh terror group, Gabriel also took a hard line against Islamic clerics who preach extremist ideology. 

    "Regarding this issue I'm zero tolerance. Salafist mosques must be banned, the communities dissolved and the preachers expelled as soon as possible," Gabriel said.

    The comments are not the first time Gabriel has sought to present a tough line on Islamic extremism. In December 2015 he stated that Germany would no longer turn a blind eye to Saudi Arabia's alleged involvement in funding Islamic radicalism, including extremist mosques and communities all over the world.

    Muslims pray at Do Pari mosque in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil (File)
    © AFP 2016/ NELSON ALMEIDA
    Germany's 'True Religion' Ban Has Nothing to Do With Real Salafists, Peace-Loving Brazilian Muslims Say
    In August it was reported that Saudi Arabia had been forced to close a controversial Islamic school in Bonn and halt the construction of another school and mosque in Berlin after the institution was denied state accreditation.

    The school had been accused of inculcating "fundamentalism Islam inside and outside the school," by the local government in North Rhine-Westphalia.

    In July German police raided a mosque in the city of Hildesheim believed to be a "hot spot" for Salafist extremists. The mosque was owned by the Islam Circle of Hildesheim (DIK) group, which police suspected of having links to terrorist and extremist organizations.

    In October German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere imposed a ban on "Die wahre Religion" (The True Religion), a Salafist extremist group. At the same time police raided around 200 apartments and two mosques in ten different states thought to belong to the group.

    Tags:
    Islamic radicals, Islam, Islamists, Germany
