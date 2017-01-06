Register
17:35 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Camera surveillance

    Camo-Pattern Could Beat Face Recognition Camera Algorithm

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    117840

    Secret cameras, audio recording equipment and spying on the public is all in a day's work for some councils in London. Since 2011, people living in the UK's capital city have been subjected to more than 10,000 days of covert surveillance by local authorities. Meanwhile, a Berlin based artist is trying to beat the face recognition algorithms.

    The figures, revealed in a recent Freedom of Information (FOI) request, show that surveillance operations under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (Ripa), gave councils the authority to covertly spy on members of the public.

    Surveillance cameras
    © Flickr/ Jonathon McIntosh
    UK Citizens Should Get Compensation Over Unauthorized Spying by Councils – Lawmaker

    Reacting to the figures at the time, Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman and former chief of Scotland Yard, Lord Paddick said:

    "Spying on the public should be a last resort not an everyday tool."

    It's well known that London is heavily monitored by swathes of closed circuit television cameras with more than half a million of them deployed in the center of the city in what's called the 'ring of steel.'

    ​The majority of the cameras used in Britain have facial recognition technology to identify and track individuals. However an artist is hoping to shake up the surveillance of citizens with a new camouflage pattern he claims to be keep the wearer under wraps and almost unrecognizable.

    HyperFace, developed by Adam Harvey who is based in Berlin, believes his camouflage pattern is unrecognizable to computer vision.

    The pattern manipulates the way facial recognition algorithms work in order to fool them. According to Quartz, Harvey has been working with Hyphen Labs to develop the prototype which will be presented on a scarf at the Sundance Film Festival.

    HyperFace is a new kind of camouflage "that aims to reduce the confidence score of facial detection and recognition by providing false faces that distract vision algorithms," the official website for the camouflage scarf states. 

    "The HyperFace concept could also be applied to architecture or urban environments," Harvey wrote in an email to Quartz.

    "For example, if you wear a scarf which conceals the lower part of your face and possibly the upper portion of your head, you could very slightly reduce the confidence score of your facial boundary," Harvey states.

    "The pattern printed on the scarf, t-shirt, your earrings, or in the background could then present a false facial region with a higher confidence score than your true face."

    Other attempts have been made to beat the surveillance cameras but according to experts, state of the art face recognition software can match millions of faces a second. So you'd need a lot of scarves.

    Related:

    UK Privacy Tribunal Taken to Court Over GCHQ Surveillance Claims
    UK's Bristol Police Suspected of Possessing Cell Phone Surveillance Devices
    Snowden Compares UK Prime Minister to Darth Vader Over Surveillance Bill
    Tags:
    surveillance bill, mask, camouflage, camera, face recognition, software, surveillance, Berlin, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The World Bathed in Backlight
    The World Bathed in Backlight
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok