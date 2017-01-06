Register
16:05 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Gunther Oettinger addresses the opening of French employers' association Medef's Universite du Numerique at the Medef headquarters in Paris on June 10, 2015.

    'Clearly Unfit for the Role': Rights Groups and MEPs Slam Oettinger Promotion

    © AFP 2016/ Eric Piermont
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110910

    In an open letter to the European Parliament, ten campaign groups have urged MEPs to reject Gunther Oettinger's promotion to the European Commission's Human Resources dossier due to his record of politically incorrect statements – and a signatory has told Sputnik that his appointment raises further questions about the ethics of the Commission.

    European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Gunther Oettinger addresses the opening of French employers' association Medef's Universite du Numerique at the Medef headquarters in Paris on June 10, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    EU Commissioner Oettinger Apologizes for Describing the Chinese as 'Slit-Eyes'
    The letter, which is signed by the European Network Against Racism (ENAR), Oxfam and Transparency International, states Oettinger is unsuitable for the role due to the racist, sexist and homophobic remarks he has previously made.

    In October 2016, he made a speech at a meeting of business leaders in Hamburg where he referred to the Chinese as "slit-eyes" and "sly dogs," and suggested Germany was becoming so liberal the country would soon adopt a policy of "obligatory" gay marriage.

    He subsequently apologized for his remarks, stating they were "not as respectful as [they] should have been."

    ​"It's now more vital than ever that the Commission is strongly committed to countering discrimination and ensuring equality for all. The Commissioner in charge of human resources must lead by example — they need to be prepared to speak out against all racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia in the European Union. Commissioner Oettinger is obviously not the right person for this task, and it's very strange he was put forward for the role," a spokesperson for ENAR told Sputnik.

    Oettinger was until January 1, the Digital Services Commissioner. He was selected in October by Commission Chief Jean-Claude Juncker to take on Human Resources from Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva, after she left for the World Bank.

    Juncker condemned the remarks, saying they were indecent for a member of the EU's executive body. Nonetheless, Oettinger's appointment went ahead as planned, despite demands from MEPs that his move be approved by Parliament.  

    ​In his new role, Oettinger will also be charged with supervising the EU budget, which is another area of concern for the letter's signatories. In May 2016, Oettinger met with unregistered German lobbyist Klaus Mangold on a private jet to Budapest, which he failed to publicly disclose.

    ​A spokesperson for Transparency International said Oettinger's appointment highlighted the severe transparency and ethics shortcomings at the core of the Commission:

    "There are serious question marks over Oettinger's with lobbyists. Almost 90% of his meetings as Commissioner have been with corporate interest groups, the highest percentage of any Commissioner. Moreover, he refuses to disclose the nature of his meeting with Klaus Mangold, so it isn't whether he broke EU ethics rules in doing so. He's clearly unfit to ensure compliance with existing ethics and transparency rules in the Commission."

    Nine MEPs have also written to Juncker, asking him to reconsider the promotion.

    ​The MEPs said his recent actions were not appropriate behaviour for a Commissioner, and breached the Commissioner Code of Conduct for commissioners. 

    Torn EU flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    EU Commission Ethics Plan Blasted as 'Plaster' on Regime in Need of Overhaul

    "The appointment would send the wrong message to European citizens who expect holders of high authority to lead by example, and respect principles of democracy, transparency, diversity, and inclusion."

    Dennis de Jong, Benedek Javor, Ana Gomes, Soraya Post, Cecile Kyenge, Jean Lambert, Cornelia Ernst, Ulrike Lunacek and Daniele Viotti signed the letter.

    Some of the group serve on committees that oversee his dossier.

    Related:

    EU Commission Ethics Plan Blasted as 'Plaster' on Regime in Need of Overhaul
    Under-Fire EU Commissioner Oettinger Avoids Parliament Vote Over New Job
    Juncker Considers Oettinger's Remarks Indecent for EU Commissioner
    Tags:
    human resources, ethics, promotion, insensitive comments, politics, European Commission, European Union, Gunther Oettinger, Jean-Claude Juncker, Europe, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Robin Whood
      Oettinger is one hell of an embarrassment and a totally incompetent w..k.r.
      Everybody knows that. Since he won't resign voluntarily, he should be ousted by decree or consent or whatever. HE HAS TO GO !!! :((
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok