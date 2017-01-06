Register
    So-called Preppers and survivalists gathered in a Utah suburb Friday to check out underground bunkers, kick the tires on armored vehicles, shop around for big knives, swap ideas on food storage and dress up as zombies.

    Dawn of the Data or How UK Scientists Calculated a Zombie Apocalypse

    If zombies took over the world, in just 100 days, less than 300 humans would be left alive on the planet - that's according to a bunch of scientists who have calculated how long it would take for a zombie apocalypse to strike.

    The study, lead by researchers from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Leicester, is part of a series of tests to see how science can be applied to real-world or hypothetical scenarios.

    So in just a little over three months, the human race could be wiped out, if zombies were to take over the planet.

    ​Assuming that a zombie comes into contact with one person each day, with a 90 percent chance of infecting victims with its zombie virus, the students suggest that after one hundred days there would be just 273 human survivors, outnumbered by a million to one zombies.

    ​As the scientific abstract stipulates, the scientists investigated the spread of a zombie virus "through the global population with one person infected at day 0… we find that by day 100 the surviving population is roughly 100-200 people." 

    A zombie actor chases a man during a zombie game
    © AFP 2016/ LEON NEAL
    You'll Have to Survive the Undead Without Them - UK Gov't Bans Zombie Knives

    The population model was then split into three different categories; those susceptible to the infection, those that are infected, and those that have either died or recovered.

    The student scientists then look at the rate the infection spread and how quickly people die off as they come into contact with each other. This, the scientists say, is the "model to investigate the spread of a zombie epidemic."

    Okay, so it's a student-based study but 'A Zombie Epidemic' is an opportunity for physics scholars to show off their creative side.

    ​"Every year we ask students to write short papers for the Journal of Physics Special Topics. It lets the students show of their creative side and apply some physics they know to the weird, the wonderful, or the everyday," Dr. Mervyn Roy, lecturer at the University of Leicester's Department of Physics and Astronomy said.

      Angus Gallagher
      The ZA is a way to educate people about pandemics and transmission. When FEMA did a survival guide to the ZA for that purpose- it crashed the site.
      Of course not everything about the ZA is didactic: it's first and foremost about getting chased.
      alkov
      When something like this is called 'science', I think it's time to pull the grant money...
