Greece Winterizes Most Refugee Centers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Greek government has supplied refugee camps and centers with everything necessary for the winter, Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas said Thursday.
"There are no refugees or migrants living in the cold anymore. We successfully completed the procedures for overwintering," Mouzalas said, as quoted by the Athens News Agency.
The Greek minister also urged the EU countries to speed up the relocation of refugees, which was happening too slowly.
Europe is experiencing a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing their crisis-torn countries of origin in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty.
