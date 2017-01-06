Greece Winterizes Most Refugee Centers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Greek government has supplied refugee camps and centers with everything necessary for the winter, Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas said Thursday.

"There are no refugees or migrants living in the cold anymore. We successfully completed the procedures for overwintering," Mouzalas said, as quoted by the Athens News Agency.

© REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo Emirates Red Crescent Reportedly Opens Two Refugee Camps in Greece

According to Mouzalas, only 140 tents in the country still need to be winterized, but achieving this goal was only possible due to the deal between Ankara and Brussels, under which Turkey pledged to take back all undocumented migrants that had arrived in the European Union in exchange for Syrian refugees on a one-for-one basis.

The Greek minister also urged the EU countries to speed up the relocation of refugees, which was happening too slowly.

Europe is experiencing a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing their crisis-torn countries of origin in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty.

