Fire in Migrant Center in Western Germany Injures About 50

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Military barracks housing refugees caught fire at around 3:30 p.m. local time (14:30 GMT) and spread to the surrounding houses, as the building of the migrant center burned down completely, according to WDR 2 radio broadcaster, citing the spokesperson of the local police department.

Bei einem Brand in einer Flüchtlingsunterkunft bei Paderborn sind 30 Bewohner verletzt worden. https://t.co/nJmTOWijf1 — WDR (@WDR) January 5, 2017

​According to the outlet, the rescue teams brought 30 people to hospital with 27 more, including two firefighters, treated at the scene.

As of now, the cause of the fire is undetermined and the experts will reportedly examine the site on Friday.

