Kiev Should Not Ban Marine Le Pen From Entering Ukraine - Interior Minister Aide

KIEV, January 5 (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, local media reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) requested a permit from the national Foreign Ministry to deny the leader of the National Front party, one of the major presidential candidates in France's April election, entrance to Ukraine after she argued Crimea became an integral part of Russia after voting in a 2014 referendum.
Crimea seceded from Ukraine after a March 2014 referendum which found that almost 97 percent of its predominantly ethnic Russian population voted to reunite with Russia. Kiev, as well as Brussels, Washington and their allies, do not recognize the result of the vote and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Is there even a request from LePen to enter Ukraine? I would suggest that she doesn't, of course. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Wishing Marine LePen success in her presidential bid. She will not have to go to Kiev to put Porky in his place. Porky will come begging to Paris ( if allowed ) and will return home empty handed and afraid of everybody. Sweet
jas
Andrew J