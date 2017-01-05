Register
20:44 GMT +305 January 2017
    A migrant holds a placard reading 'I am Ahmed. Go to UK' as part of a rally of around 3000 migrants and members of associations aiding migrants including British associations, in the northern French port city of Calais, on September 19, 2015

    UK Lawmakers Call for Devolution of Control Over Immigration Policy Powers

    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    UK current point-based system of migration is "unresponsive to demographic, economic, and cultural differences between our constituent nations and regions," according to the report by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Social Integration.

    Young migrants paint a sheet of paper with the lettering 'I love UK' in the 'Jungle' migrant camp, in Calais, northern France, on October 31, 2016, during a massive operation to clear the squalid settlement where 6,000-8,000 people have been living in dire conditions
    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Control of EU Migration to Diminish If UK Opts for 'Soft Brexit' - Report
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A cross-party group of UK members of parliament has called for the reform of the immigration system and a commission to be set up to examine how a devolved system might work in the country, according to a parliamentary report published on Thursday.

    "Through the introduction of policies aimed at directing population flows to areas of the country which require higher levels of immigration or do not currently attract a great many immigrants, policymakers might minimise strain on public services and on community relations whilst bolstering regional economies," the report by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Social Integration said.

    The report added that the country's current point-based system is "unresponsive to demographic, economic, and cultural differences between our constituent nations and regions."

    People are silhouetted against the sky as the pass the Big Ben bell tower at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain February 22, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor
    Offer EU Migrants Right to Settle in UK Before Article 50 Triggered, Says Report
    The report urged the government to "consider devolving a degree of control over immigration policy powers to the constituent nations and regions," and suggested introducing region specific visas to assist the process of devolution, with quotas for the dissemination of these visas agreed by devolved administrations.

    The APPG called for a new government strategy for the integration of immigrants including addressing issues such as access to the labor market and learning about UK laws, traditions and culture. It also proposed the establishment of local integration action plans and the introduction of an Integration Impact Fund.

    In the report, the members of parliament stressed that migrants should learn English before coming to the United Kingdom, or attend language classes upon arrival to engage in the integration process.

