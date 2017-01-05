UK Lawmakers Call for Devolution of Control Over Immigration Policy Powers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A cross-party group of UK members of parliament has called for the reform of the immigration system and a commission to be set up to examine how a devolved system might work in the country, according to a parliamentary report published on Thursday.

"Through the introduction of policies aimed at directing population flows to areas of the country which require higher levels of immigration or do not currently attract a great many immigrants, policymakers might minimise strain on public services and on community relations whilst bolstering regional economies," the report by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Social Integration said.

The report added that the country's current point-based system is "unresponsive to demographic, economic, and cultural differences between our constituent nations and regions."

© REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor Offer EU Migrants Right to Settle in UK Before Article 50 Triggered, Says Report

The report urged the government to "consider devolving a degree of control over immigration policy powers to the constituent nations and regions," and suggested introducing region specific visas to assist the process of devolution, with quotas for the dissemination of these visas agreed by devolved administrations.

The APPG called for a new government strategy for the integration of immigrants including addressing issues such as access to the labor market and learning about UK laws, traditions and culture. It also proposed the establishment of local integration action plans and the introduction of an Integration Impact Fund.

In the report, the members of parliament stressed that migrants should learn English before coming to the United Kingdom, or attend language classes upon arrival to engage in the integration process.