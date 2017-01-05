Register
20:22 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants demonstrate inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos.

    EU Shirking Responsibilities Over 'Human Currency' Migrants - Amnesty Int'l

    © REUTERS/ Giorgos Moutafis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5431

    Leading human rights group Amnesty International has accused the EU of "shirking its responsibilities" in the face of one of the world's worst refugee crises, paying "big bucks" to other countries to prevent refugees fleeing warzones from finding refuge in Europe.

    Amnesty has already slammed the EU for failing to put the situation of refugees suffering in appalling conditions in Greece higher up their agenda at their meeting, December 15. Amnesty says current EU migrant policy risks migrants "being used as human currency." Amnesty International and other NGOs, including the EU Fundamental Rights Agency have also condemned the lack of action over migrant children, many of whom arrive on European shores without a relative.

    ​EU leaders only had time for a short consideration of the refugee crisis in Greece, in the context of the controversial EU-Turkey migrant deal, under which "irregular migrants " — those refused asylum — are returned to Turkey. After the meeting, the leaders said, simply, they: "reiterated their commitment to a full implementation of EU-Turkey Statement on migration."

    "We are deeply disappointed and very concerned that — despite the fact that over 16,000 men, women and children are living in appalling conditions on the Greek islands — EU leaders did not consider that serious enough to merit attention at the Council," Iverna McGowan, Director of Amnesty International's European Institutions Office told Sputnik.

    'Obvious to Everyone'

    However, the EU has come in for further criticism over its plans to provide financial, development assistance and trade ties no non-EU states — such as Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan — in return for the country agreeing to prevent irregular migration and allow the return of people who have tried to seek asylum in Europe.

    A Syrian refugee child screams inside an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
    A Syrian refugee child screams inside an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015.

    "Officially the EU and member states deny any causal link between agreeing big bucks to be handed over for development and other assistance and the coincidental signing of migration agreements within days or weeks of said financial promises. The truth of the matter however is obvious to everyone," McGowan wrote in an opinion piece for EU Observer.

    McGovern wrote of a young Afghan man living in appalling conditions at Moria camp who she met recently on Lesbos asked with despair in his eyes: "Is it true my government took money from the EU so they could have an excuse to send me back?

    "The facts and figures betray an awkward truth that in the face of one of the world's worst refugee crises the EU and its member states are engaging in a policy of responsibility-shirking, not sharing," she wrote.

    ​"This is the EU Turkey deal. Noori — a Syrian refugee being held in a police station on the Greek Island of Lesbos, waiting anxiously to hear if he will be sent to Turkey — risks being used as human currency, in the EU's foreign policy exchange where rights are traded in for short-sighted political gains," wrote McGowan.

    Related:

    EU in Brexit Bind Over Swiss Migrant Worker Quota Conundrum
    Council of EU, Parliament Agree on Migrant-Focused 2017 Budget
    New Year and Another New Migrant Policy Floated by EU
    Hungary Lawmakers to Vote on Amendment Rejecting EU Migrant Quotas on Tuesday
    Turkey EU Membership, Migrant Deal in Doubt as Ankara 'Drifts From Democracy'
    Tags:
    EU-Turkey migrant deal, refugee crisis, EU money, migrant crisis, refugee camp, European Union, Amnesty International, Iverna McGowan, Europe, Italy, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok