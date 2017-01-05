Register
18:51 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Cyber security

    Czech 'Cyber Threats' Center Under Fire From Country's Very Own President

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6340

    A Czech Interior Ministry division established on New Year's Day to monitor and analyze "hybrid threats" to the country's security, such as online disinformation campaigns, has come under fire – from the Czech Republic's own president.

    The 20-strong Center Against Terrorism and Hybrid Threats (CTHH), announced at the end of last year, aims to prevent interference in the October general elections via online disinformation and other covert means, such as cyberwarfare, puppet groups, and support for populist and extremist factions. 

    Karluv Most (Charles Bridge) across the Vltava River in Old Prague
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Czech Specialist Unit to Fight Fake News, Propaganda Allegedly Spread by Russia

    Tomas Prouza, State Secretary for European Affairs, accused Russia of disseminating propaganda in the country, in order to "sow doubts in the minds of the people" about the European Union and NATO, and subvert the election result, although offered no evidence for his claims.

    CTHH has drawn sharp criticism in the days since its launch, from surprising quarters — Czech President Milos Zeman has led the charge, saying the unit could infringe on free speech. Before the center launched, he said the Czech Republic did not need "idea police."

    Since its launch, his office has gone as far as creating a dedicated Twitter account to attack the unit, styled 'CUTI', a reference to Czechoslovakia's communist-era censorship office. The account is managed by Zeman's spokesman, Jiri Ovcacek.

    ​CTHH chief, Eva Romancovova, is reported to be puzzled by the criticism, as Zeman's office had been consulted on the creation of the unit during a national security audit earlier in 2016, and had raised no objections. She suggested Zeman's opposition stemmed from "a very unfortunate lack of understanding" of the center's work. 

    Czech Republic President Milos Zeman
    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    EU Should Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions as Soon as Possible - Czech President

    President Zeman has frequently made remarks embarrassing to the EU and NATO, repeatedly called for the ending of sanctions against Russia and reiterated the need for cooperation and friendship between Europe and Russia. In May 2015, he suggested Russia could join the EU within 20 years. While the Czech government passed bills limiting the President's constitutionally approved powers in foreign and domestic policy in June 2016, some say as punishment for his independence and dovish stance towards Moscow, opinion polls consistently suggest Czech voters view the President very favorably.

    Zeman is not the only Czech politician who has taken Russia's side in international disputes. In March 2015, former President Vaclav Klaus blamed the West for the situation in Ukraine.

    The launch of CTHH follows the rollout of similar initiatives in Finland, Poland and the Baltic States.

    Related:

    Can't Feed the Trolls: UK Army PsyOps Unit Fails to Meet Recruitment Targets
    Highly Digitalized Norway Finds Itself Exposed to Cyber Warfare
    Serious Hazards: Solo Terrorism and Cyberattacks Top Danish Security Concerns
    Big Merkel is Watching You: German Minister Calls for Intelligence Shake-Up
    Tags:
    intelligence, criticism, cyber-intelligence, cyber threats, cyber security, Milos Zeman, Tomas Prouza, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok