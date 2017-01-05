Register
17:19 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Policemen secure the Champs Elysees Avenue as Revellers gather during New Year celebrations in Paris,France, late December 31, 2016

    Europeans 'Will Have to Learn to Live Amid Terror Threats

    © AFP 2016/ Jacky Naegelen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    Europeans have yet to get used to going about their lives amid constant terrorist threats, former Czech ambassador to Moscow and Kiev Jaroslav Basta told RIA Novosti.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony to pay last respects to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, at the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ambassador was assassinated in Ankara
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin Calls Ambassador Karlov’s Murder ‘Assault’ on Russia-Turkey Ties
    In an interview with RIA Novosti, former Czech ambassador to Moscow and Kiev Jaroslav Basta said that the citizens of EU countries have yet to learn how to go about their lives amid the ever-present risk that terrorists will strike.

    The terrorists' actions are forcing people across Europe "to change their skills, habits and laws," according to Basta. 

    "During this New Year's festivities, there were more foreign tourists in Prague than before. Travel agencies' statistics show that many tourists preferred capitals of Eastern European countries to Paris, Berlin or Brussels in terms of spending vacation," Basta said.

    He added that people are afraid of a repetition of recent terrorist attacks on Western European capitals and are trying to find a kind of "oasis of peace" in the east of the continent.

    According to the Czech expert, the recent assassination in Ankara of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov indicated that the terrorists are not going to spare anyone, even those whom they are banned from hurting by the Koran, such as ambassadors.

    "I think that the murder of Andrey Karlov may become a turning point and that the Karlov factor may soon emerge in diplomacy. Namely, representatives of the embassies will have to be more thoroughly protected by special services," Basta said.

    He predicted that intelligence agencies would play the main role in the fight against international terrorism, something that he said they will fulfill in close collaboration with colleagues from other countries.

    "It remains to be seen whether this cooperation will be successful," Basta said, referring to previous mistakes made by state intelligence agencies.

    He added that much will depend on the determination of the politicians who are at the helm of the European organizations which are currently dealing with the protection of the Schengen Area's borders, as well as issues related to defense and fighting crime.

    "They will have to give up their notorious political correctness in order to protect European values and human lives," Basta said.

    A girl poses for a selfie with a police officer during the 'Resort 2015. Kuban is a Safe Territory' project in the Krasnodar Territory
    © Sputnik/ Nikolay Hiznyak
    Five Ways Russia Fights Domestic Terrorism, and What Europe Could Learn
    In order to maintain the necessary public order within the framework of the fight against international terrorism, each and every EU country will have to make relevant amendments to their legislation, as well as strengthen the army and police, according to him.

    He said that "following the example of Israel, the Europeans will have to learn to live with the constant threat of terrorism, and these lessons cannot be put off for the distant future. In Czech society, he went on to say, people have yet to learn this somber lesson.

    "But in this respect I am an optimist. History shows that Czechs can quickly adapt themselves to adverse conditions, otherwise our small country simply could not survive amid global unrest," he concluded.

    Related:

    Europe Facing 'Greatest Test in History' Over Economy, Migration, Terrorism
    Russia-Europe-US Cooperation Needed to Fight Terrorism – French Senator
    Europe Unable to Fight Int'l Terrorism Without Russia - PACE President
    Europe Needs Russia to Defeat Terrorism in Eurasia, Mideast - Ex-BND Head
    Growing Fear of Terrorism in Northern Europe
    Tags:
    turning point, assassination, attacks, tourists, terrorists, risk, citizens, Andrey Karlov, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok