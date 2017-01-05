Paris Prosecutors Investigating National Front Members For Fraud

© REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen French National Front Leader Marine Le Pen to Stay in Politics if Loses Race for President

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The new investigation, which opened on December 15, focuses on assistants who appear to have been paid by European Parliament, while working for the FN, according to BFMTV broadcaster.

The inquiry follows another one that began in March 2015 and concentrated on 20 European Parliament assistants, who were allegedly paid by both parliament and the French party, which contravenes parliament's regulations.

In August 2016, the European anti-fraud office reportedly asked the European Parliament to collect 339,946 euros (roughly $357,256) from Marine Le Pen, which corresponded to the sums paid to two of her parliamentary aides, but the decision was appealed by Le Pen's lawyer.