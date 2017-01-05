Register
05 January 2017
    French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen gestures during a meeting in Lille, northern France, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.

    Paris Prosecutors Investigating National Front Members For Fraud

    © AP Photo/ Michel Spingler
    Europe
    Paris prosecutor's office opened mid-December a fraud, embezzlement and undeclared work investigation into members of French far-right National Front (FN) party, whose leader, Marine Le Pen, is one of the presidential candidates for the April 2017 election, French media reported Thursday.

    Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader (File)
    © REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen
    French National Front Leader Marine Le Pen to Stay in Politics if Loses Race for President
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The new investigation, which opened on December 15, focuses on assistants who appear to have been paid by European Parliament, while working for the FN, according to BFMTV broadcaster.

    The inquiry follows another one that began in March 2015 and concentrated on 20 European Parliament assistants, who were allegedly paid by both parliament and the French party, which contravenes parliament's regulations.

    In August 2016, the European anti-fraud office reportedly asked the European Parliament to collect 339,946 euros (roughly $357,256) from Marine Le Pen, which corresponded to the sums paid to two of her parliamentary aides, but the decision was appealed by Le Pen's lawyer.

      jas
      The righteous will be persecuted by the wicked. But the fight continues between good and evil.
