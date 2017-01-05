Register
17:20 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ramush Haradinaj

    Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on War Crimes Charges

    © AFP 2016/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21171

    Ramush Haradinaj, Prime Minister of Kosovo between December 2004 and March 2005, has been arrested in France in response to an international arrest warrant for war crimes filed by Serbia.

    Haradinaj, 48, current leader of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) party, led the Black Eagles unit of the Kosovo Liberation Army during the Kosovo war, which saw the predominantly ethnic Albanian province of Serbia gain independence with NATO assistance. Kosovo's independence is nonetheless not recognized by Belgrade.

    Member of the opposition Ramush Haradinaj addresses Kosovo lawmakers during a debate passing constitutional amendments that would allow the establishment of a special court to prosecute its top leaders and former guerrilla fighters for war crimes in capital Pristina on Monday, Aug. 3, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Visar Kryeziu
    Member of the opposition Ramush Haradinaj addresses Kosovo lawmakers during a debate passing constitutional amendments that would allow the establishment of a special court to prosecute its top leaders and former guerrilla fighters for war crimes in capital Pristina on Monday, Aug. 3, 2015.

    He was arrested on arrival from Kosovo capital Pristina at Basel airport, located near the Swiss and German border, en route to Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration.

    ​As noted on Twitter by Shpend Ahmeti, the Mayor of Kosovo's capital Prishtina, the former Prime Minister has twice been tried on war crimes charges at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.

    ​The court considered Haradinaj's involvement in three cases, in which he is alleged to have killed at least 60 people. He resigned his premiership in 2005 to face the first trial, and was acquitted of 37 charges in 2008. He was again acquitted at a partial retrial in 2012. 

    Checkpoint outside Pristina
    © RIA Novosti. Iliya Pitalev
    'Mafia State': Washington Turns Blind Eye to Organized Crime in Kosovo

    Despite the acquittals, Serbia has continued to push for a fresh trial, issuing a new international arrest warrant in 2015. He was briefly detained on a visit to Slovenia as a result, in June that year.

    Serbia charges state that the Black Eagles tortured and killed dozens of Serbian civilians, whose bodies were found near Radonjic lake in the Decani region. Haradinaj was a former comrade-in-arms of Kosovo's current president, Hashim Thaci, but is now a political adversary, notable for opposing any attempt to normalize relations between Pristina and Belgrade.

    He was named in a 2005 analysis of organized crime in Kosovo produced by German intelligence agency BND, which stated he along with key regional political players Xhavit Haliti and Hashim Thaci were intimately involved in criminal activities.

    Albania's President Rexhep Medani, center, talks with Hashim Thaci, head of the Kosovo Albanian peace talks delegation, right, and Xhavit Haliti, another member of the delegation, in Tirana, Albania, Monday, March 1,1999.
    © AP Photo/
    Albania's President Rexhep Medani, center, talks with Hashim Thaci, head of the Kosovo Albanian peace talks delegation, right, and Xhavit Haliti, another member of the delegation, in Tirana, Albania, Monday, March 1,1999.

    Other leading Kosovan politicians have also been implicated in war crimes during the 1998 — 1999 conflict. Hashim Thaci (Thaqi), former Prime Minister and present Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, and dubbed by US Vice President Joseph Biden as the "George Washington of his country," was involved in kidnapping, forced displacement and murder, according to a 2010 Council of Europe inquiry report

    Human trafficking
    © Flickr/ Ira Gelb
    Ukraine-Born Volfman Arrested in Tirana on Suspicion of Human Organ Trafficking

    The report also highlighted Kosovo's key role in the international black market trade in human organs, which began with the trafficking of human organs taken forcibly from living Serb prisoners by commanders of the KLA. 

    In 1999, over 300 Serbs and other non-Albanians were kidnapped and taken to northern Albania, where their organs were removed and sold to hospitals across Europe for a profit.

    Russian politicians and diplomats have called for an official inquiry into the matter, with Russian UN Envoy Vitaly Churkin questioning the validity of a Kosovo-led 'special court' charged with investigating in May 2015.

    He stated that Kosovo "clearly" could not "objectively evaluate" such a "delicate" matter.

    Related:

    Serbia May Paint Yugoslav Bombings' Victims on Russia's MiGs as a Hint to NATO
    Serbian Foreign Minister Pledges to Continue Dialogue With Kosovo
    Barrel Of A Gun: Horror Story of Balkan Arms Bazaar
    Yugoslavia 25 Years On: A Country Destroyed
    Tags:
    anti-Serbian rhetoric, arrest, torture, war crimes, court, Ramush Haradinaj, Hashim Thaci, Serbia, Kosovo, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok