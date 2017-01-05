'I'm Going Out for a Walk, I May Be Some Time': Queen Nearly Shot by Own Guard

The pressures of being the UK's head of state are said to often induce insomnia in Queen Elizabeth II, and as a result the monarch will on occasion don a coat and go for an amble round the royal residence. However, on one such occasion, the 90-year-old sovereign was almost executed.
An ex-guardsman reports that at 3 o'clock one morning, on a routine patrol inside the perimeter of the palace walls, he spotted a figure in the darkness.
Thinking he'd caught a potentially dangerous intruder, he shouted, "who's that?" and eased the safety off his gun.
Much to his surprise, the prowler was in fact the Queen.
"Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you," he impulsively blurted, expecting a sharp rebuke from his now former target.
However, the Queen's response bordered on contrite — she apologized for putting him in an awkward position, and promised to ring through beforehand the next time she went on a moonlit wander, so he didn't "have to shoot [her]".
The revelation comes at a time when public attention is particularly focused on the Queen's health. The aging monarch was not seen for overtwo weeks during the Christmas period due to poor health.
