Register
14:18 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian billionaire and sponsor Viktor Pinchuk (File)

    Ukraine Snaps Back at Billionaire for Proposing Compromises With Russia

    © AFP 2016/ Natalia SLIPCHUK
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 224 0 0

    Kostyantyn Yelisieiev, deputy head of Poroshenko’s administration, stated that he can not agree with Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk who urged the government in Kiev to offer more realistic proposals on EU membership, Crimea and Donbass to "move toward a solution for a free, united, peaceful and secure Ukraine."

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko examines a British-made Saxon armored personnel carrier with a Ukrainian weapon system while visiting a military base outside Kiev on April 4, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Freudian Slip? Poroshenko Speaks of 'Temporary Ukrainian Occupation' in Donbass
    KIEV (Sputnik) — The office of Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko rebuffed on Thursday a suggestion from Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk it must make painful compromises with Russia to save lives.

    Pinchuk urged the government in Kiev to offer more realistic proposals on EU membership, Crimea and Donbass to "move toward a solution for a free, united, peaceful and secure Ukraine," in an op-ed published last month in the Wall Street Journal.

    "I agree with his noble appeal for peace in Donbass [eastern Ukraine] but cannot agree with the appeal for compromises based on worries," Kostyantyn Yelisieiev, deputy head of Poroshenko’s administration, replied in an article published on the presidential website on Thursday.

    People, including servicemen and civilians, stand and kneel as the Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of police captain Oleksandr Ilnitsky, who was shot dead by a sniper in the war conflict-hit Donetsk region, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    Over 450 Ukrainian Servicemen Died in Donbass Operation in 2016
    He identified Ukraine’s membership of the European Union and NATO as some of the government’s guidelines that would be a "political suicide" to cross, declined a "trade-off" in territories for the sake of peace and ruled out the possibility of elections in Donbass while Russia allegedly had its boots on the ground in east Ukraine.

    The Ukrainian government launched an operation in eastern Ukraine to defeat pro-independence militias in April 2014, a month after almost 97 percent of Crimea’s population voted in a referendum to reunite with Russia, prompting sanctions from the United States and its allies, who called it an annexation.

    Related:

    Freudian Slip? Poroshenko Speaks of 'Temporary Ukrainian Occupation' in Donbass
    Over 450 Ukrainian Servicemen Died in Donbass Operation in 2016
    US Claims on Russia Hampering Donbass Settlement Baseless
    Donbass Reports Halt in Fighting as New Ceasefire Comes Into Force
    Tags:
    Ukrainian crisis, Kostyantyn Yelisieiev, Victor Pinchuk, Petro Poroshenko, Crimea, Donbass, Russia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok