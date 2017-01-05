At Least Two Injured as Bus Collides With Two Cars, Truck in Southern Latvia

RIGA (Sputnik) – The accident occurred late on Thursday, not far from the Iecava village in the Zemgale region of southern Latvia.

"According to preliminary information, the bus driver did not choose a safe distance on a slippery road and in difficult weather conditions and hit a car in front of him," police said in a statement.

The car then crashed into another car, which in turn hit a truck ahead of it, according to police.

Two people were injured as a result of the accident and were taken to the hospital, police said.

