Berlin Truck Attack Suspect Reportedly Passed Through Brussels on Way to Italy

© AFP 2016/ MARTIN BUREAU Berlin Attack Suspect Nearly Passed by Hollande While Fleeing to Italy - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 19, Amri, a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia, allegedly drove a heavy truck into a crowd at the Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring almost 50 others. A few days later Amri was shot by police in Milan, Italy.

Amri passed through Bruxelles-Nord train station, likely on a train from Amsterdam, French BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing Belgium's prosecutors' office.

Earlier on Wednesday, media said German police were investigating two people who had been connected to Amri and their possible participation in the attack.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!