Berlin Truck Attack Suspect Reportedly Passed Through Brussels on Way to Italy

Amri passed through Bruxelles-Nord train station, likely on a train from Amsterdam, French BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing Belgium's prosecutors' office.
Earlier on Wednesday, media said German police were investigating two people who had been connected to Amri and their possible participation in the attack.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Berlin truck terrorist was blessed by Brussels.
copius
Terrorists are used by Brussels to discipline EU population by spreading fear.
The population must stand up and fight against your corrupt EU leaders.
Down with EU.