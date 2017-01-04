Register
22:51 GMT +304 January 2017
    Sorin Grindeanu, Romania's designated Prime Minister, looks towards press representatives in the Romanian Parliament, in Bucharest, Romania, January 4, 2017

    Romanian Parliament Approves Gov't Under Leadership of Social Democrat Grindeanu

    © REUTERS/ Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
    The new Romanian cabinet under the leadership of Sorin Grindeanu was supported by the votes of 295 deputies and senators, while 133 lawmakers voted "against," according to local media.

    Picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows Romanian social-democrat Sorin Grindeanu during a press conference in Bucharest
    © AFP 2016/ Octav GANEA
    Romanian Prime Ministerial Candidate Submits List of Ministers to Parliament
    CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Romania's coalition government led by Social Democrat Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu has received the parliament's backing in a confidence vote, Romanian media reported on Wednesday.

    The cabinet under the leadership of Grindeanu was supported by the votes of 295 deputies and senators, while 133 lawmakers voted "against," Romanian media company Mediafax reported.

    The coalition of left-wing Social Democrat Party (PSD) and center-right Liberal Democratic Alliance (ALDE) required 234 votes to win the confidence vote.

    The majority of the ministers in the new government are from the SDP, while the ALDE will hold four seats.

    Grindeanu's government will include Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh, whose candidacy for the post of prime minister was previously rejected by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Constantin, who is ALDE's co-chairman.

    Leader of Romania's leftist Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea gestures during a news conference following the end of the parliamentary elections, in Bucharest, Romania December 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
    Romania's PSD to Take Legal Action If President Refuses Proposal of PM
    On Friday, the Romanian president officially confirmed that Social Democrat Grindeanu was nominated to run the government.

    On December 11, 2016, parliamentary elections took place in Romania. A total of 44 percent of the voters supported Romania's Social Democratic Party in the elections to both houses of the parliament, while only about 20 percent of the Romanian voters supported the National Liberal Party (PNL), which came second in the race.

    In addition to the two above-mentioned parties, four other political movements are represented in the parliament, namely the Save Romania Union (USR), the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), the ALDE and the PMP.

    Tags:
    Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, Romania
