MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Tim Barrow, a former UK ambassador to Russia, is set to be appointed as the new UK ambassador to the European Union, UK media reported Wednesday.

Barrow was recommended for the position by Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Heywood, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing four "well-placed" sources.

Barrow, who served as an ambassador to Russia in 2011-2015 and is currently a political director at the UK Foreign Office, is expected to replace Ivan Rogers.