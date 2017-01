© REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Arkadiusz Stankiewicz Kebab Cafes Attacked in Poland After Stabbing in Elk Sparks Protests

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A Polish radio station, Radio Zet, said initially he was hospitalized after complaining about severe headache, but the Military Institute of Medicine declined to confirm this.

Super Express, a Polish tabloid, said it had contacted Komorowski who told them he had been admitted for a routine medical check and promised to update media on his health once results were known.

Komorowski served as president of Poland from 2010 to 2015. He took over after his predecessor, Lech Kaczynski, died in a plane crash near the Russian city of Smolensk.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!