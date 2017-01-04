Register
20:42 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    War Games: Britain’s Cyber Crime Fighters Take on Online Terror Group

    Can't Feed the Trolls: UK Army PsyOps Unit Fails to Meet Recruitment Targets

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    16240

    77 Brigade, the British Army's online media 'PsyOps' unit, is struggling to attract trolls to its ranks despite a two-year recruitment drive, Ministry of Defense figures indicate.

    The 'unit' has a target size of 448, of which 182 are intended to be full-time soldiers, sailors and airmen, and 266 part-time reservists. However, as of December 31, 2016 it was home to a mere 276 cyber warriors, meaning the unit was undermanned by just under 40 percent. Of the 276, 123 were reservists, meaning the Brigade has a shortfall of 29 regulars and 143 reserves. Over 2016, just 125 soldiers were recruited to, or posted into it from elsewhere in the army.

    ​The target size of 448 in itself represents a significant reduction of its originally-stated goal. In the midst of its recruitment blitz, 77 Brigade was envisioned as an "operational body of 1,500-2,000." Around 42% of this total were to be reserve "weekend warriors."

    Formerly known as the Security Assistance Group, the unit was rebranded to 77 Brigade in 2015, the new name deliberately invoking Major-General Orde Wingate's Indian 77th Infantry Brigade long-range penetration unit, which fought behind enemy lines in the Asia-Pacific theatre of World War Two. It was an effective merger of the Army's Media Operations Group, 15 Psychological Operations Group, Security Capacity Building Team and Military Stabilization and Support Group. 

    An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street.
    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Scores of Daesh Suspects Detained in S Turkey for Spreading Islamist Propaganda

    The group, it was said, was set up in response to similar efforts by terror groups and 'hostile' states, such as Daesh, which have used social media and online campaigns to promote their propaganda, subvert mainstream media reporting and attract new recruits. Moreover, there are suggestions the unit is tasked with destabilizing and infiltrating opposition groups within and without the UK's borders.

    77 Brigade is split into six separate 'columns', with the fifth column designated as the media operations unit. This is arguably an inside joke, referencing the phrase 'fifth column' coined by Emilio Mola, a nationalist general during the Spanish Civil War.

    He told a journalist in 1936 that four columns of his troops would attack Madrid from the outside, while a "quinta columna" of covert supporters inside the city would undermine the Republican government internally. Ernest Hemingway subsequently used it in the title of a 1938 book; 'The Fifth Column and the First Forty-Nine Stories.'

    ​A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the army was "pleased" with the rate of growth of the Brigade.

    "It is attracting trained personnel of the right knowledge, skill and experience required for its roles. The shortfall in the reserve numbers is partly due to the recent increase in liability, but is, in the main, due to the fact 77 Brigade is a new formation and it takes time for this capability to be built up," they added.

    Related:

    Hybrid War, From Palmyra to Panama
    Pentagon to Recruit 'Google' Generation as Cyber Warriors
    Tags:
    trolls, cyber threats, cyber warfare, army, military, Great Britain, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      This is what the badgering by the likes of Peter Pomerantsev, Edward Lucas, Ben Nimmo and Anne Applebaum leads to. From there you go to the likes of Fotyga and Anna Sudbury.
      Note that there has been no opposition from Corbyn or the Left because they have no problem at all with spreading colored revolution via what they would on any other day describe as the Imperalist apparatus of colonialism.
      77 Brigade will inevitably be refocused from Russia or go the way of the East Stratcom Team.
      We need to focus our paltry resources on the terror threat rather than trolling Daily Express readers.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok