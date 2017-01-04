Police Deny Media Reports of Daesh Leader's Presence in Kosovo - Press Service

© AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev Serbian Foreign Minister Pledges to Continue Dialogue With Kosovo

BELGRADE (Sputnik)On December 29, the UK Daily Mail newspaper, citing sources in the Italian secret services, reported that Muhaxheri with a group of up to 400 militants who had fled Syria, had come to Kosovo under the guise of a refugee.

"In accordance with the information held by the Kosovo security forces, as well as the data of foreign partners, Lavdrim Muhaxheri is not in Kosovo," the Kosovo Police Directorate told RIA Novosti.

According to reports, the former NATO soldier-turned Daesh commander, also known as Abu Abdullah al Kosova, went to Syria in late 2012 and has appeared in several propaganda videos. Media reports claim that after his return he allegedly engaged in the preparation of a terrorist attack on a football match in November, and also planned a series of attacks on Kosovo state institutions and the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Terrorist group Daesh is one of the major threats to global security. The radical Sunni group, active in Syria, Iraq and other regional states, is known for its online propaganda and social media recruitment.

The group is notorious for its human rights atrocities and taking responsibility for a number of major terrorist attacks, such as the ones carried out in Paris and Brussels last year.

