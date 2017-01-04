Brexit Gives UK Chance for New Transparent Farming Regulation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom may introduce more transparent and more effective farming regulations after Brexit and reverse the damage done to the farmland by the European subsidies, a report by a UK think tank said.

"Greater transparency in the way our countryside is managed and our lands are farmed can result from the UK leaving the EU, beneftting British farmers, society, our nature and the environment," a Tuesday report "Opportunities for farming, food and nature after Brexit" by the People Need Nature organization said.

According to the report, the new farming regulations, the United Kingdom will have to create after leaving the European Union, will have to be less bureaucratic and more effective than the previous system.

The report said that the United Kingdom would have an opportunity to rethink its system of government subsidies to give more support to small-scale food producers.

The report also mentioned that European-regulated subsidies had led to the intensification of farming which resulted in heightened pollution and decline of wildlife.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. The majority of Britons supported the decision to leave the 28-nation bloc.