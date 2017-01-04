Register
    The main gate of the former Dachau concentration camp with the sign Arbeit macht frei (work sets you free) is seen in Dachau, near Munich, in this January 25, 2014 file picture.

    Infamous Dachau Concentration Camp Gate to Go on Show at Museum

    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    The notorious iron gate of the Nazi German concentration camp in Dachau near Munich will go on show after it disappeared and was found last year.

    MOSCOW(Sputnik) — The cast-iron gate with a "Work sets you free" slogan was stolen from the entrance to the Dachau memorial compound in 2014 and traced to Norway last month, from where it is soon to be brought back to Germany.

    "We won’t let the original gate to be stolen from us again. The danger is still here, although cameras are directed at it and security staff numbers have been boosted," Karl Freller, the chair of the Bavarian memorial foundation, told the Bavarian Radio, BR24, on Wednesday.

    The gate will be replaced by a copy, while the original will be showcased at the memorial’s museum by early May alongside with a plaque describing the gate’s odyssey, according to the German broadcaster. Some 40,000 prisoners passed through the camp in the 1940s until it was liberated in late April of 1945.

      jas
      It's a shame that we can't comment freely on certain topics without knowing that the comment will be deleted. This makes such articles propaganda and not news for discussion. There is no discussion. We are told what to think about it and punished if we resist. Is that how the "truth" works?
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Be sure that they post Wiesel and Wiesenthal's picture on either side of the gate to give it some authenticity.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, I understand the need to "respect" the image of Sputnik, and all that they hold dear to themselves about the "holocaust". (I put the reference to that "tragic event" in italics, because I understand that the Jews of the "holocaust" have patented that word for themselves, alone. Cf., Glenn Beck)
