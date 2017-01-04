Infamous Dachau Concentration Camp Gate to Go on Show at Museum

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — The cast-iron gate with a "Work sets you free" slogan was stolen from the entrance to the Dachau memorial compound in 2014 and traced to Norway last month, from where it is soon to be brought back to Germany.

"We won’t let the original gate to be stolen from us again. The danger is still here, although cameras are directed at it and security staff numbers have been boosted," Karl Freller, the chair of the Bavarian memorial foundation, told the Bavarian Radio, BR24, on Wednesday.

The gate will be replaced by a copy, while the original will be showcased at the memorial’s museum by early May alongside with a plaque describing the gate’s odyssey, according to the German broadcaster. Some 40,000 prisoners passed through the camp in the 1940s until it was liberated in late April of 1945.