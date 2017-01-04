Register
    Scarbourough, North East England

    Big Earthquake Strikes Britain Under the Sea

    Britain has been hit by its biggest earthquake in a decade - but no one felt it.

    The tremor struck the UK 100 miles off the coast of Scarborough, in the north east of England, shaking the depths of the North Sea.

    The British Geological Survey (BGS) confirmed that the 3.8 magnitude earthquake did occur.

    ​However, there are still no reports that it was felt on land, suggesting a sense of apathy towards the quake, or a sense of humor?

    ​​​According to the BGS, earthquakes remain a relatively rare occurrence on land — but less so at sea.

    "Earthquakes are almost completely absent from eastern Scotland and north east England. Similarly, Ireland is almost completely free of earthquakes." 

    Twin Tremors and Tweets: Fracking Hurled Back in the Spotlight in Britain

    In 2015, two earthquakes in two days occurred in the UK, first in Hampshire and after in the East Midlands.

    Fracking, which involves blasting rocks underground with water, sand and chemicals to fracture rock to reveal gas was initially blamed for causing the tremor.

    But the blame swayed when anti-fracking group Frack Off said it was "unlikely."

    However, tremors that struck Lancashire in the north west of England in 2011 were blamed on fracking tests.

    ​Energy firm Cuadrilla admitted that shale gas test drilling had triggered earthquakes in the area — an admission that was particularly unpopular in Blackpool.

    ​Britain's North Sea coast isn't necessarily an earthquake prone area either — but it is "more active than the mainland," according to the BGS.

    Tags:
    sea, environment, earthquake, tremors, fracking, Britain, Yorkshire, North Sea, United Kingdom
      marcanhalt
      So close, and yet so far...When are the fracking people going to realize that the world is not hollow, irrespective of the findings at the AntArtica?
      copius
      Frack yourselves to death
