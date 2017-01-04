Le Pen: France Should Reintroduce Franc Maintaining Common EU Currency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France should return to the franc, while retaining a common European currency in the form of a basket of European currencies, Marine Le Pen, the leader of French far-right party National Front and a presidential candidate in the upcoming April election, said.
"[I want] a national currency with the euro, a common currency… I want a national currency, because it is a cornerstone of sovereignty," Le Pen told BFMTV on Tuesday.
The National Front leader said that this co-existence of national and common currencies had occurred already in the form of the European Currency Unit (ECU), the precursor to the euro, calculated as a weighted average of a number of European currencies.
The presidential candidate also said that she would like to reform immigration laws to avoid the situation where a significant percentage of people whose asylum applications had been refused remain in France. According to Le Pen, France was receiving a large number of applications from the Albanians, which it should not even consider.
