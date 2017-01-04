Austrian Women Report Wave of NYE Sex Attacks

© REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay Germans Defend Cologne Police for Wariness of North Africans on New Year's Eve

The number female victims of sex attacks in the Austrian city of Innsbruck has risen to 19 after the parents of several teeenage girls reported the crimes to police, Austrian media reported on Tuesday.

Most of the victims were between 19 and 25 years old, and 16 of the reported cases happened in the town's market square. Most of the assaults were committed between 11.30pm and 1.30am.

“The men are said to be of Mediterranean appearance and under the age of 30. According to the victims, they were dark-haired and some of them wore a beard,” Austria's Kroner Zeitung reported.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the perpetrators are yet to be apprehended.

“We believe that these attacks were committee by the same group,” a police source told the newspaper.

“We are looking for a group of five to six men, of whom all the victims gave a similar description.”

The attackers “had a system,” and attacked the women when they had become separated from their group, the police said.

© AP Photo/ Christian Essler, XCITEPRESS Coincidence? German Stats Show Surge in Sex Crime Rate Around Refugee Centers

Women in several other Austrian cities have also reported sexual assaults during public celebrations on New Year's Eve.

In Graz, a 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by two bearded men of foreign origin, who were aged between 25 and 35.

A 31-year-old woman in Salzburg was sexually assaulted by an 18-year-old Afghan asylum seeker.

Three women in Vienna have also reported sexual assaults on New Year's Eve. One was a 16-year-old year who was molested by a taxi driver.