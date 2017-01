MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Euro area annual inflation rose to 1.1 percent in December 2016, up from 0.6 percent in November, according to preliminary estimates, the European statistical agency Eurostat said on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the main contributor to the increase was a rise in energy prices in December — 2.5 percent, compared with —1.1 percent in November.

December's rate was the highest since 2013, when inflation was also 1.1 percent. In December 2015, annual inflation in the eurozone was 0.2 percent.