17:05 GMT +304 January 2017
    London Metropolitan Police

    London’s Metropolitan Police Stop Accepting Applications for Top Job

    The deadline has passed for candidates to submit their applications for the job of the Metropolitan police commissioner, with at least four hopefuls reportedly on the list.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Candidates had until noon on Wednesday to apply, according to the Guardian newspaper, which said the winner will be in charge of a force in need of profound change and spending cuts.

    The outlet cited security sources who tipped Met’s top anti-terror chief Mark Rowley, the national police chiefs' council chair Sara Thornton, Essex chief constable Stephen Kavanagh and UK Foreign Office’s director-general Cressida Dick as likely frontrunners.

    The description of the commissioner’s job, which comes with a salary of over $332,000, requested the candidate to prove they could "successfully lead transformational change in a challenging financial climate."

    Met Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe announced in September his decision to leave after serving the full five-year term, guaranteed by a royal warrant. His two predecessors resigned before their time.

