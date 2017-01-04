Register
17:05 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    London's Trafalgar Square transformed into an interactive, tropical tax haven by Oxfam, Action Aid and Christian Aid.

    UK Accused of Backsliding Over Anti-Corruption Strategy

    © Photo: Andy Hall/Oxfam
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4420

    The British Government has been slammed for failing to publish its much-publicized Anti-Corruption Strategy by the end of 2016, further reinforcing the UK's reputation as "a safe haven for corrupt capital," according to campaigners.

    Britain hosted a highly publicized Anti-Corruption Summit, May 2016 which was hailed as being part of the "global drive to expose, punish and drive out corruption" exposed by the Panama Papers and other investigations.

    At the heart of the summit was an agreement to expose the beneficial ownership of properties and businesses in the UK and abroad — placing in the public domain who actually owned what under the secretive arrangements of offshore tax havens.

    ​However, despite a promise from the British Government that it would publish an Anti-Corruption Strategy by the end of 2016, nothing has — so far — emerged. Campaign group Transparency International said this has done little to repudiate Britain's image of "inequality, injustice, vested interests and the lack of trust in politics."

    The original summit promised to establish a "new public register of beneficial ownership information" which would include companies who already own property in the UK, not just those wishing to buy. Foreign companies own around 100,000 properties in England and Wales. Over 44,000 of these are in London.

    London's Trafalgar Square transformed into an interactive, tropical tax haven by Oxfam, Action Aid and Christian Aid.
    © Photo: Andy Hall/Oxfam
    UK Accused of Erecting 'Brick Wall' Over Tax Havens, Laundering, Corruption

    "The new register for foreign companies will mean corrupt individuals and countries will no longer be able to move, launder and hide illicit funds through London's property market, and will not benefit from our public funds," the summit organizers said.

    Brexit Domination

    However, Transparency International UK said: "In May [2016], the government announced that the UK would publish its first-ever Anti-Corruption Strategy before the year end — a commitment renewed by the government of Theresa May. 

    "But times have changed.  When it was announced, corruption was a clear priority of the then prime minister, and the Strategy was a chance to show a long-term commitment to the UK putting its own house in order as a platform for leading a global debate on the subject. Then we had the Brexit referendum and the US election. 

    ​"The purpose of the Strategy has now changed. Corruption as an issue will not be spoken of as frequently as it was before, now there is a government dominated by Brexit," the group said.

    The campaign group is calling on the UK Government to set out the its response to the concerns revealed by the referendum about "inequality, injustice, vested interests and the lack of trust in politics" and address the image of "the UK as a safe haven for corrupt capital."

    Related:

    EU Accused of 'Amnesia' in Backtrack Over Panama Papers Tax Register Response
    London Remains Capital of Corrupt Elite Despite Panama Papers Probe
    US Destroyer Zumwalt Returning to California Port After Panama Mishap
    Panama Papers Six Months On: It's Still 'Business as Usual' in Tax Havens
    Tags:
    corruption, LuxLeaks, tax avoidance, Panama Papers, tax haven, Transparency International, David Cameron, Theresa May, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok