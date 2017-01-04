Poroshenko Hopes Ukrainian-Polish Partnership to Develop in 'Spirit of Trust'

© AFP 2016/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ Poroshenko Wants Good Relations With Trump After Spending a Whole Year Sabotaging Him

KIEV (Sputnik)Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday expressed hope for the further development of the partnership between Ukraine and Poland.

"I believe that the Ukrainian-Polish partnership does not have an alternative and will develop in the spirit of trust, respect and mutual support in the future," Poroshenko was quoted as saying by his press service in a speech marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Polish-Ukrainian diplomatic relations.

Poland was one of the first countries to recognize Ukraine' sovereignty, he added, stressing that Polish support for the country is highly valuable.

Poland was the first country in the world to recognize Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union on December 2, 1991. Diplomatic relations were formally established on the same day, while full-fledged relations were established by January 4, 1992.

In December, Poroshenko made a one-day visit to Poland, marking the anniversary of Poland's recognition of Ukraine. The president met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and other senior officials. During the visit, the sides signed a number of documents including a defense cooperation agreement.

