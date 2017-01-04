Register
04 January 2017
    An activist with a face painted with the British Union Flag (L) and the US flag (R) poses in front of a Stop Trump battle bus in London on September 21, 2016 in a campaign run by campaign group Avaaz to mobilise US expatriots in the UK to register to vote in the US presidential election. Voters are set to go to the polls to elect the 45th president of the US on November 8, 2016.

    'Brexit Will Make UK-US Special Relationship Stronger'- Top Trump Aide

    © AFP 2016/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    One of the leading candidates, who it is thought will serve as the US' new ambassador to the EU has said that ties between the US and the UK will be strengthened in the aftermath of Brexit.

    Dr. Ted Malloch, who is meeting with the US President-elect Donald Trump to discuss his new role, has said that the US-UK special relationship will be boosted. 

    Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump
    'Rivers of Blood' Return as Authoritarian Populism Makes a Comeback

    "In the UK, Brexiteers can take heart from the victory of another anti-establishment figure. His [Trump's] political sympathies for Brexit could lead him to prioritize a trade agreement with the UK once the country leaves the EU," Malloch said.

    Malloch's remarks come at a time when the US and UK relationship has been severely tested as Trump repeatedly backed the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

    Malloch who had previously served as executive secretary to the UN Economic Commission for Europe, said that the relationship between the US and the UK is a "special one." 

    Nigel Farage, ex-leader of the British UKIP party, speaks as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, listens, at Trump's campaign rally in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016.
    Nigel Farage, ex-leader of the British UKIP party, speaks as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, listens, at Trump's campaign rally in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016.

    The Best of Friends

    For years the UK and the US have had a "special relationship," which began in the 1970s with then-US President Ronald Reagan and UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. This continued on into the 1990s, when New Labour came into power and then UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair forged relationships with two of the US Presidents, Bill Clinton and his infamous friendship with George W. Bush, which was so strong, it led to the two allies waging war against Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in 2003.

    US President George W. Bush (R) and Britain’s Prime Minister Tony Blair pose for photographers prior a bilateral meeting 07 June 2007 on the sidelines of the G8 Summit in Heiligendamm, northeastern Germany.
    US President George W. Bush (R) and Britain’s Prime Minister Tony Blair pose for photographers prior a bilateral meeting 07 June 2007 on the sidelines of the G8 Summit in Heiligendamm, northeastern Germany.

    However the "special relationship" between the US and the UK did sour slightly when outgoing US President Barack Obama took office. The relationship was so cool that it led to Nigel Farage stating that Obama was the most "anti-UK president" ever. 

    US President Barack Obama
    'Inappropriate' Obama Brexit Intervention Sparks Political Storm in Britain

    "Mercifully, this American President, who is the most anti-British American president there has ever been, won't be in office for much longer, and I hope will be replaced by somebody rather more sensible when it comes to trading relationships with this country," Mr. Farage said in a statement.

    Now that the US has a new leader, it is hoped that the interests of the UK will be at the forefront and perhaps ahead of those of the EU.

    Malloch has already confirmed that when Trump comes into office he will be prioritizing a trade agreement with Britain once it leaves the EU. 

    Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, October 28, 2016.
    Trump Nominates Veteran Negotiator Lighthizer for US Trade Representative

    However, a recent survey conducted by international law firm Gowling WLG, has confirmed that at least 40 percent of US businesses that operate in the UK are considering relocating to other parts of the EU due to Brexit. The report also warned that the vote to leave the the union could impact the British and US relations. 

    ​Meanwhile, Trump continues to expand his team. The President-elect named a Reagan-era official and China critic as his new chief trade negotiator Tuesday, January 3.

    Robert Lighthizer will return to government after three decades representing US steelmakers and other companies in anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases.

    Trump will formally take office with an inauguration on 20 January.

