'Brexit Will Make UK-US Special Relationship Stronger'- Top Trump Aide

Dr. Ted Malloch, who is meeting with the US President-elect Donald Trump to discuss his new role, has said that the US-UK special relationship will be boosted.

© AFP 2016/ Gabriel Duval, Mike Sargent, Oli Scarff/ AP, John Locher 'Rivers of Blood' Return as Authoritarian Populism Makes a Comeback

"In the UK, Brexiteers can take heart from the victory of another anti-establishment figure. His [Trump's] political sympathies for Brexit could lead him to prioritize a trade agreement with the UK once the country leaves the EU," Malloch said.

Malloch's remarks come at a time when the US and UK relationship has been severely tested as Trump repeatedly backed the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Malloch who had previously served as executive secretary to the UN Economic Commission for Europe, said that the relationship between the US and the UK is a "special one."

© AP Photo/ Gerald Herbert Nigel Farage, ex-leader of the British UKIP party, speaks as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, listens, at Trump's campaign rally in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016.

The Best of Friends

For years the UK and the US have had a "special relationship," which began in the 1970s with then-US President Ronald Reagan and UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. This continued on into the 1990s, when New Labour came into power and then UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair forged relationships with two of the US Presidents, Bill Clinton and his infamous friendship with George W. Bush, which was so strong, it led to the two allies waging war against Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in 2003.

© AFP 2016/ Mandel Ngan US President George W. Bush (R) and Britain’s Prime Minister Tony Blair pose for photographers prior a bilateral meeting 07 June 2007 on the sidelines of the G8 Summit in Heiligendamm, northeastern Germany.

However the "special relationship" between the US and the UK did sour slightly when outgoing US President Barack Obama took office. The relationship was so cool that it led to Nigel Farage stating that Obama was the most "anti-UK president" ever.

© AFP 2016/ Mandel Ngan 'Inappropriate' Obama Brexit Intervention Sparks Political Storm in Britain

"Mercifully, this American President, who is the most anti-British American president there has ever been, won't be in office for much longer, and I hope will be replaced by somebody rather more sensible when it comes to trading relationships with this country," Mr. Farage said in a statement.

Now that the US has a new leader, it is hoped that the interests of the UK will be at the forefront and perhaps ahead of those of the EU.

Malloch has already confirmed that when Trump comes into office he will be prioritizing a trade agreement with Britain once it leaves the EU.

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri Trump Nominates Veteran Negotiator Lighthizer for US Trade Representative

However, a recent survey conducted by international law firm Gowling WLG, has confirmed that at least 40 percent of US businesses that operate in the UK are considering relocating to other parts of the EU due to Brexit. The report also warned that the vote to leave the the union could impact the British and US relations.

​Meanwhile, Trump continues to expand his team. The President-elect named a Reagan-era official and China critic as his new chief trade negotiator Tuesday, January 3.

Robert Lighthizer will return to government after three decades representing US steelmakers and other companies in anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases.

Trump will formally take office with an inauguration on 20 January.