Ukraine’s SBU May Ban Marine Le Pen From Visiting Country Over Crimea Remarks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, in an interview with local media, Le Pen said she regarded Crimea as an integral part of Russia, and did not see the reunification of the peninsula with Russia as "illegal annexation."

© REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen French National Front Leader Marine Le Pen to Stay in Politics if Loses Race for President

"If we were talking about an official activist, we would have called the ambassador or sent a note of protest. As for the SBU, we reserve the right to act in accordance with the conclusions to which we will come. This may be a ban on entry into the territory of our state to that person, other restrictions that may apply to foreigners," Oleksandr Tkachuk told the UNIAN news agency, commenting on Le Pen's remarks.

He added that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry would first need to assess the statements made by Le Pen.

Crimea seceded from Ukraine after a March 2014 referendum which found that almost 97 percent of its predominantly ethnic Russian population voted to reunite with Russia. Kiev, as well as Brussels, Washington and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!