04 January 2017
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, leaves the polling booth to cast her ballot in the second-round regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 13, 2015.

    Ukraine's SBU May Ban Marine Le Pen From Visiting Country Over Crimea Remarks

    Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) does not rule out banning France’s National Front party leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen over her remarks on Crimea, which contradict the general EU stance on the issue, the SBU chief said Tuesday, as quoted by the local media.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, in an interview with local media, Le Pen said she regarded Crimea as an integral part of Russia, and did not see the reunification of the peninsula with Russia as "illegal annexation."

    Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader
    French National Front Leader Marine Le Pen to Stay in Politics if Loses Race for President
    "If we were talking about an official activist, we would have called the ambassador or sent a note of protest. As for the SBU, we reserve the right to act in accordance with the conclusions to which we will come. This may be a ban on entry into the territory of our state to that person, other restrictions that may apply to foreigners," Oleksandr Tkachuk told the UNIAN news agency, commenting on Le Pen's remarks.

    He added that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry would first need to assess the statements made by Le Pen.

    Crimea seceded from Ukraine after a March 2014 referendum which found that almost 97 percent of its predominantly ethnic Russian population voted to reunite with Russia. Kiev, as well as Brussels, Washington and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.

      marcanhalt
      Le Pens a big girl and she can, definitely, handle the little 'green boys' from Ukraine.
    • Reply
      Andrew J
      Marine Le Pen would not have any interest in visiting a dead country with a criminal and illegal power in control. Ukraine only seeks more money to steal, under the guise of loans.
    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Well that's good who wants to be approved by them anyway..
