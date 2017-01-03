Ukraine’s SBU May Ban Marine Le Pen From Visiting Country Over Crimea Remarks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, in an interview with local media, Le Pen said she regarded Crimea as an integral part of Russia, and did not see the reunification of the peninsula with Russia as "illegal annexation."
He added that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry would first need to assess the statements made by Le Pen.
Crimea seceded from Ukraine after a March 2014 referendum which found that almost 97 percent of its predominantly ethnic Russian population voted to reunite with Russia. Kiev, as well as Brussels, Washington and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Le Pens a big girl and she can, definitely, handle the little 'green boys' from Ukraine. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Marine Le Pen would not have any interest in visiting a dead country with a criminal and illegal power in control. Ukraine only seeks more money to steal, under the guise of loans. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Well that's good who wants to be approved by them anyway..
marcanhalt
Andrew J
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams