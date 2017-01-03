Register
    Ukrainian and US servicemen unload armoured cars from a plane at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles

    Ukrainian Envoy to US Hopes Trump Will Allow Lethal Arms Supplies to Kiev

    Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly on Tuesday expressed hope that the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump would revise the US policy banning lethal arms supplies to Kiev.

    Ukrainian folk dancers perform for Ukrainian and US servicemen in a ceremony for joint-drill exercises between the two countries in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine
    Ukraine Says to Make Firearms in Accordance With NATO Standards, M16 to Be First
    KIEV (Sputnik) — At present, US military assistance to Kiev is limited to supplying uniforms and equipment, including counter-battery radars, drones and means of secure communication.

    “Defensive equipment is delivered to Ukraine and gives an opportunity to save lives of our troops as well as to record violations of the ceasefire regime [in Donbass region],” Chaly told the Ukrinform news outlet.

    He added that the policy of outgoing US President Barack Obama creates obstacles for Ukraine to receive lethal weapons from the United States.

    “Therefore, the changes in the White House give an opportunity to take a fresh look at the matter,” the ambassador added.

    The Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation in the country's eastern regions since April 2014. In February 2015, Kiev and the southeastern militia signed a peace deal in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The agreement includes a ceasefire and means to monitor and verify it, and the withdrawal of weapons from the line of contact. However, despite the Minsk deal, the sides to the conflict have repeatedly blamed each other for ceasefire violations.

