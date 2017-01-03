Ukrainian Envoy to US Hopes Trump Will Allow Lethal Arms Supplies to Kiev

© AFP 2016/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN Ukraine Says to Make Firearms in Accordance With NATO Standards, M16 to Be First

KIEV (Sputnik) — At present, US military assistance to Kiev is limited to supplying uniforms and equipment, including counter-battery radars, drones and means of secure communication.

“Defensive equipment is delivered to Ukraine and gives an opportunity to save lives of our troops as well as to record violations of the ceasefire regime [in Donbass region],” Chaly told the Ukrinform news outlet.

He added that the policy of outgoing US President Barack Obama creates obstacles for Ukraine to receive lethal weapons from the United States.

“Therefore, the changes in the White House give an opportunity to take a fresh look at the matter,” the ambassador added.

The Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation in the country's eastern regions since April 2014. In February 2015, Kiev and the southeastern militia signed a peace deal in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The agreement includes a ceasefire and means to monitor and verify it, and the withdrawal of weapons from the line of contact. However, despite the Minsk deal, the sides to the conflict have repeatedly blamed each other for ceasefire violations.

