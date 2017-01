© REUTERS/ Arnd Wiegmann Police Confirm Death of Suspected Zurich Islamic Center Shooter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Swiss police announced a hunt for a gunman in the northeastern town of Rehetobel after he shot two officers during a house search.

According to the 20 Minutes newspaper, the man made the attempt at a suicide after the police found him and for several hours tried to talk him into surrendering. There has been no information so far on the suspect's current state of health.

The police has said that the incident is not being regarded as a terror attack.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!