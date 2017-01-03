Register
03 January 2017
    Different editions of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf are on display at the Institute for Contemporary History in Munich

    Hitler's Mein Kampf Becomes Surprise Bestseller in Germany

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Balk
    Previously subject to a complete ban in Germany, Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf has sold 85,000 copies since a “critical version” of the semi-autobiographical book was released in January last year.

    A year on from the release of an annotated “critical edition” of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf, the book has become a surprise bestseller, Germany's Institute of Contemporary History (IfZ) said on Tuesday.

    “So far we have sold 85,000 books. The sixth edition will be released at the end of January. These figures have really overwhelmed us, nobody could have expected it,” the institute's director Andreas Wirsching told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

    The book was published in two volumes and in April reached the top of German magazine Der Spiegel's non-fiction bestseller list.

    A copy of Adolf Hitler's book Mein Kampf (My Struggle) from 1940 is pictured in Berlin, Germany, in this picture taken December 16, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Lessons From the Past: Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' May Soon be Taught in Bavarian Schools
    The Institute decided to produce the book after the copyright to Mein Kampf expired at the end of 2015. The copyright had been transferred by the Allies to the Free State of Bavaria at the end of World War Two, and the state government had used its powers to prevent any new printing of the work.

    Since the expiration of copyright, production of Mein Kampf remains prohibited by German laws on incitement. However, Wirsching said that the publishers of the critical edition have not faced any legal action. 

    He told the newspaper that it would have been “irresponsible” to produce an  unannotated version of the book, an idea which has been expressed by one other publisher.

    “The right-wing Schelm-Verlag publishing house in Leipzig announced plans in mid-2016 to print Mein Kampf 'without the annoying comments of do-gooders.' We are not aware of any further projects of this kind,” Wirsching said.

    Adolf Hitler wrote Mein Kampf, which means “My Struggle,” between 1924 and 1926, during which time he served a nine-month prison sentence following the failed Beer Hall Putsch in Munich. 

    A copy of Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler's, political manifesto Mein Kampf, discovered at his Munich apartment and signed by eleven American officers, is on display March 18, 2016 before auction at Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Maryland
    © AFP 2016/ Jim Watson
    Italian Daily Stirs Controversy With Edition Containing ‘Mein Kampf’ Copy
    In Mein Kampf Hitler wrote a semi-autobiographical account of his life and and outlined the manifesto of his party, which had been temporarily banned following the failed putsch. 

    The book represents the basis of Nazi ideology, including anti-Semitism, ideas of German racial superiority and the concept of Lebensraum (living space), the idea that Germans needed more space and should take that space from eastern Europe, and particularly Russia.

    Last month it was reported that Mein Kampf has gained popularity with Italian schoolchildren, according to a recent nationwide survey. The poll found that the book was among the top ten favorite books selected by children in ten Italian schools. Students wrote Mein Kampft among their responses despite the book being ineligible for the survey, which was supposed to include only Italian authors.

