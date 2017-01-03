Register
21:21 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Candy

    New Sugar Daddy: UK Gov't Cracks Down on the Sweet Stuff for Kids

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5411

    British children are eating too much sugar, saturated fat and salt for breakfast which lots of parents don't even realize, the UK government says.

    It appears even children can't escape the new year focus on diet and detoxification, following news that youngsters in England are eating half their recommended daily intake of sugar by the time they've finished breakfast.

    ​According to UK government organization Public Health England (PHE), kids have had more than three times the healthy limit of sugar by the end of each day.

    The National Diet and Nutrition Survey suggests kids have on average three sugar cubes worth of sweet stuff before they go to school and cereal, drinks and spreads, despite the majority of parents, 8 out of 10, thinking what they were feeding their children a healthy breakfast.

    ​"Children have far too much sugar, and a lot of it is before their first lesson of the day," Alison Tedston, PHE’s chief nutritionist said. 

    Fizzy drinks
    © Flickr/ Fabio Venni
    Fat Chance: UK Gov't Accused of Sugar Tax Cover-Up

    "It's crucial for children to have a healthy breakfast, but we know the mornings in a busy household can be fraught. That's why we've developed our Be Food Smart app, taking some of the pressure off parents and helping them to choose healthier food and drink options for their children."

    The app, developed by PHE is geared towards helping parents monitor and better understand what their children are eating – and more importantly – what they're buying for their children to eat.

    The culprits, it seems, for anyone who didn't realize that sugary cereal might have too much sugar in it for children, are sweet cereals, fruit juice and some spreads.

    ​And if the app doesn’t work, the UK government is expected to introduce a sugar tax in April 2018, much to the disappointment of the drinks industry.

    Related:

    Dire Warning: Average 5-Year-Old in UK Eats Own Weight in Sugar Every Year
    How the US Sugar Lobby is Sweet Talking You Into an Early Grave
    The Sugar Empire Lasted Over Half a Decade
    Fat Chance: UK Gov't Accused of Sugar Tax Cover-Up
    Tags:
    breakfast, food, high demand, kids, diet, parents, sugar, children, warning, health, Public Health England, Britain, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok