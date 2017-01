KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan proposed on Tuesday to reinter in Ukraine the body of Stepan Bandera, a WWII-era Ukrainian nationalist who collaborated with Nazis and was buried in Germany.

"They must return home," Omelyan wrote on Facebook, naming Bandera among members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and other nationalists of the past century.

Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians as UPA’s leader. He was killed and buried in Munich in 1959. His tomb has been desecrated several times over the last few years.