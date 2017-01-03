London Sheds Light on Early Resignation of UK Ambassador to EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reported that Rogers announced his resignation without explaining the reasons for his decision.
"Sir Ivan Rogers has resigned a few months early as UK Permanent Representative to the European Union. Sir Ivan has taken this decision now to enable a successor to be appointed before the UK invokes Article 50 by the end of March. We are grateful for his work and commitment over the last three years," a government spokesperson said.
On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. The majority of Britons supported the decision to leave the 28-nation bloc.
