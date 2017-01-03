Register
    Photo released by the Spanish Guardia Civil on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, a 19 year-old migrant from Gabon is photographed in a suitcase, in Ceuta, Spain.

    Europe's Suffocating Crisis and the Smuggled Migrant in a Suitcase

    © AP Photo/
    The sight of a smuggled teenager crammed into a suitcase has once again shone the light on the depths some people go to escape their own country amid Europe's refugee crisis.

    Spanish police were alerted after a woman started "acting suspiciously" and carrying a large suitcase at the country's border with Morocco in the Spanish city of Ceuta, located on the north coast of Africa.

    Noticing her nervousness, officials at the border crossing asked her to open the suitcase where they discovered a 19-year-old man from Gabon, a country in West Africa squashed into the luggage holder and on the brink of suffocation.

    ​The Spanish civil guard arrested the woman on 30 December 2016, it is thought she could be part of a wider smuggling operation and was paid to transport the man to Spain; if found guilty, she could face seven years in jail.

    Humanitarian organizations have long been calling for safe passages into Europe to prevent the exploration of alternative routes and more desperate methods that often have fatal consequences.

    ​The Mediterranean Sea is now known as the 'Mediterranean Graveyard' after the deaths of thousands of migrants at sea trying to cross into Europe.

    ​The Western Balkan route, which became more popular among refugees, was then closed off by EU officials to migrants in 2016, leaving hundreds stranded at various countries' borders. 

    Men evacuate a rubber boat with the help of the crew of the Topaz Responder ship run by Maltese NGO Moas and the Italian Red Cross during a rescue operation of Migrants and refugees on November 3, 2016, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea
    © AFP 2016/ ANDREAS SOLARO
    Malta Pledges to Tackle Root Causes of Migration as Crisis Deepens

    Just before the end of 2016, Europe's largest unofficial refugee camp in France, known as 'the Jungle' in Calais, was demolished and closed down, leaving thousands of unaccompanied child refugees homeless with nowhere to go.

    On 1 January 2017, more than a thousand African migrants attempted to storm Spain's north eastern border with Morocco leaving more than fifty people injured. It came after 400 succeeded in breaching the six meter high fence in Ceuta in December.

    ​The body in the suitcase may soon be old news but it represents a new struggle for some migrants still desperate to reach Europe.

    Topic:
    Major Migrant Crisis in Europe (1800)

      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Direction ===> country of origin!
    • Reply
      arpito
      poor ignorant people, his life was saved by the discovery, in the aircraft baggage hold the temperature is -50 degrees and the oxygen levels are much lower than on the top of Mount Everest where one cannot survive without oxygen tanks. I.e sure death by suffocation and freezing, either or both.
