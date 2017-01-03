Register
19:50 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President-elect Donald Trump

    Trump May Be Trouble for US, But Could Prove Valuable for UK - Property Experts

    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    13110

    The UK property may still be impacted by global uncertainty throughout 2017, according to forecasts from property experts, Colliers International.

    London housing
    © Photo: Pixabay
    How to Buy a House in London: Earn 14 Times Your Salary, Property Experts Say
    Colliers International, a commercial real estate advisory team, has warned that Brexit fears and international change could affect the UK property market. 

    Since the UK voted to exit the EU on June 23, the rumor mill has been in full force as to what the implications could be now that Britain is no longer going to be part of the union.

    The Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), said that a period of uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) will cause property prices in London to fall. However, the price drop — by 5.6 percent — was said to be pure "scaremongering."

    Now the real estate adviser Colliers, have warned that Brexit may still cause a house market crash, but there was optimism in their report as they claimed that investors would see through uncertainty and the market would recover in 2017, potentially exceeding US$61 billion.

    ​Colliers also said that the arrival of US president-elect Donald Trump, which is causing political earthquakes in the US, could enhance Britain's property prospects and make it more of a safe haven. 

    "The UK remains one of the most transparent and active places to do business, and currency arbitrage by international investors is opening up opportunities for new and greater investment which will no doubt help to drive the UK real estate market in 2017," said Colliers UK and Ireland chief executive Tony Horrell.

    ​However despite the boost that Trump may bring to the UK property market, Colliers have warned that challenges will likely remain throughout the year.

    "Total returns in 2017 will show a very modest recovery over the 2016 collapse, but will struggle to breach two per cent," Martin Mahmuti, associate director of research and forecasting at Colliers. 

    UK housing market
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UK Housing Market 'Resilient,' Total Value Bigger Than Japan's Economy - Survey

    "Rental growth for all property will be flat and the minus three per cent negative capital growth trend seen in 2016 will be replicated in 2017."

    This forecast from Colliers comes at the same time that property experts Zoopla valued the UK property market at US$10.1 trillion.

    The research claimed that if this number were converted into a GDP figure, it would be equal to the third largest economy in the world, behind China, the US and ahead of Japan and Germany. A spokesperson for Zoopla said that the market had remained resilient in 2016, despite the Brexit vote.    

    Related:

    UK Housing Market 'Resilient,' Total Value Bigger Than Japan's Economy - Survey
    'Brexit Scaremongering' Behind Damp Predictions for London Property Market
    UK Ambassador to EU Resigns Only Few Months Before Brexit Talks' Start
    UK Could Create Thousands of Jobs, Must Exit Customs Union - Pro-Brexit Group
    Tags:
    post-Brexit, housing crisis, housing sector, property, Brexit, real estate, investment, Britain, Europe, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      The cheap shot at Trump was a stretch. Trump has little impact on UK property prices, which i understand are quite inflated.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok