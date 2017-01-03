Britons Protest on Over 100 Railway Stations Against Fare Increases

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Monday, an annual increase in fares across the country's rail network came into effect and had already been criticized by the Britons, who have complaints about the quality of the railway service.

The protests were organized by "We Own It," "Action For Rail" and "Bring Back British Rail" groups and were also supported by the Labour members of parliament, according to the International Business Times.

Similar protest actions are expected to take place in Scotland on Wednesday, the media outlet added.

The news website added that recent research showed that UK rail fares had increased by some 56 percent during the last decade, while the incomes of the country's citizens had grown up to 26 percent during the same period.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!