Romanian Prime Ministerial Candidate Submits List of Ministers to Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Romania's nominated Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Tuesday submitted to the parliament a list of ministers for the new cabinet, with the voting on the nominees scheduled to be held the following day, local media reported.

The new cabinet will comprise up to 25 ministers, the Realitatea TV-channel reported. The voting on the new composition of the government and granting a vote of confidence to the proposed program will be held during an extraordinary parliamentary session on Wednesday.

On Friday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis officially confirmed that Social Democrat Grindeanu was nominated to run the government.

On December 11, parliamentary elections took place in Romania. Some 44 percent of the voters supported the Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the elections to both houses of the parliament, while only about 20 percent of the Romanian voters supported the National Liberal Party (PNL), which came second in the race.

In addition to the two above-mentioned parties, four other political movements are represented in the parliament, namely the Save Romania Union (USR), the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), the Liberal Democratic Alliance (ALDE) and the PMP.